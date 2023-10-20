With India's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya ruled out of the next match against New Zealand at Dharamsala in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has suggested the Indian selectors choose Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier on 19 October, while India was playing with Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Pandya was forced to leave the match owing to an ankle injury in the left leg.

"He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India plays England," the BCCI said, on 20 October, adding, "He is advised rest and will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI medical team."

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Is Hardik Pandya ruled out for India’s upcoming matches? Rohit Sharma shares big update

During the first over - the ninth of Bangladesh's innings - Pandya appeared to twist his ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot. After this., he was taken for scans and did not take further part in the match. He will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for treatment.

Sharing the medical update on Pandya, skipper Rohit Sharma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “There is no major damage, that is good for us. But, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required."'

Meanwhile, a Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram and an avid cricket lover suggested India should play Suryakumar Yadav against New Zealand on Sunday and replace Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami.

Taking to 'X', he wrote, “So @hardikpandya7 has been ruled out of India's next World Cup game, against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. Since he has to be replaced & there’s no other genuine all-rounder in the squad, we need two changes to cover both bases: @MdShami11 must come in at the expense of Lord Shardul & Hardik’s spot should go to @surya_14kumar . This match will determine who’s really top dog at the round-robin stage of the #WorldCup2023. We have to play the best possible XI!"