ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out against India's clash with New Zealand, here's WHAT Shashi Tharoor suggests
Earlier on 19 October, while India was playing with Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Pandya got was forced to leave the match owing to an ankle injury in left leg.
With India's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya ruled out of the next match against New Zealand at Dharamsala in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has suggested the Indian selectors choose Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav.
Till now India have won all their four matches in the World Cup and are second on the points table, behind New Zealand who are ahead on net run rate.
With agency inputs.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!