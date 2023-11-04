ICC World Cup: 'Injured' Hardik Pandya ruled out, Prasidh Krishna named as replacement
Star Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled of the 50 over world cup after suffering an injury to the ankle.
Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI cricket World Cup 2023 after injuring his ankle during a clash against Bangladesh. Pandya had missed all of the ensuing games but multiple media reports had claimed that the all-rounder could be fit in time for the knockoff stages.