Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI cricket World Cup 2023 after injuring his ankle during a clash against Bangladesh. Pandya had missed all of the ensuing games but multiple media reports had claimed that the all-rounder could be fit in time for the knockoff stages.

Pandya has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna in the team and the change has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup on Saturday, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Any changes to the 15-member squad during the World Cup require the approval of the Event Technical Committee after which the new player is officially added.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

