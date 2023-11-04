ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's emotional response after World Cup exit; ‘Tough to digest’
Hardik Pandya expresses his disappointment after being ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023, but promises to support the team from the sidelines.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has posted an emotional response on X (formerly Twitter) following his official exit from the ICC World Cup 2023. Pandya said that his departure from the World Cup squad was " tough to digest" and that he would be with the team in spirit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message