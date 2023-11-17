ICC World Cup 2023: 'He doesn't have many followers', Gautam Gambhir's 'under-appreciated' remark on Shreyas Iyer
Batting against New Zealand in the semifinal, Shreyas Iyer smashed a whopping 105 runs in just 70 runs, hitting four boundaries and eight sixes with a strike rate of 150. His young batter's century came in just 67 deliveries.
With the Indian cricket team reaching the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and all set to face 5-time world champions Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, India's batting legend Gautam Gambhir recognized Shreyas Iyer's terrific knock and stated the latter's innings wasn't applauded as much as the other players' performances in the match against New Zealand in the semi-final.