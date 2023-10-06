ICC World Cup 2023: IMD says 'weather clear for India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, but…'
ICC World Cup 2023: IMD Gujarat has clarified that even if light or moderate rain occurs, it will be restricted to limited areas and may not hamper the match
ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to play its first World Cup match against Australia on Sunday, but more than a billion cricket fans are waiting for the epic clash between India and Pakistan on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday also gave its green signal to the India vs Pakistan clash as it predicted clear skies for the day.