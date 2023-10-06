ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to play its first World Cup match against Australia on Sunday, but more than a billion cricket fans are waiting for the epic clash between India and Pakistan on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday also gave its green signal to the India vs Pakistan clash as it predicted clear skies for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates IMD Gujarat has clarified that even if light or moderate rain occurs, it will be restricted to limited areas and may not hamper the match. But, it still warned Ahmedabad residents about the worsening air quality. The weather department said rising pollution in the air can severely impact people from sensitive groups (children or older adults).

The IMD said that there are no chances of rain on 14 October in Ahmedabad and the maximum temperature of the city is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will remain around 21 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on the day of the India vs Pakistan clash is predicted at 35%.

India vs Pakistan The India vs Pakistan World Cup clash is coming at a time when Pakistan is struggling to remain in form. Last month, they lost Asia Cup 2023, after which India displaced them from the World's No. 1 ODI ranking. In the World Cup warmup matches, the Pakistan team didn't look very great.

Also Read: Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for Ind vs Aus On the other hand, India is looking great ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup 2023 win is a certain confidence booster and the good form of India's top batting order is the best news for the team. Team India is the favourite to win the ICC World Cup 2023 and after last night's England vs New Zealand match, Team India might be more excited to face Kiwis rather than Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in the ODI World Cup tournament and India has a clean record against its neighbors, winning all 7 games.

