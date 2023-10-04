The ICC has amassed a portfolio of 20 sponsors and partners for the ODI World Cup 2023, as per ET.

The forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to commence in India on October 5, is predicted to generate a staggering sponsorship revenue of up to $150 million (over ₹1,248 crore), as per The Economic Times. This data comes from individuals privy to these developments, who divulged these figures to ET.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the global governing entity for cricket, has amassed a portfolio of 20 sponsors and partners for the mega event, as per the publication.

Also Read: Babar Azam to 'carry drinks' if Shadab Khan is Pakistan's captain Six of these brands, namely MRF Tyres, Booking.com, IndusInd Bank, MasterCard, Aramco and Emirates, have clinched the coveted status of global partners. Their contribution to the sponsorship pool ranges between $8-10 million each, ET reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Eight official partner brands, including the likes of Bira91, Polycab, Thums-Up, Upstox, Nissan, Nium, Oppo and DP World, have locked in their commitments with deals worth $6-8 million each, ET added.

Further enriching the sponsorship tapestry are category partners such as Royal Stag, Dream11, Jacob's Creek, Near Foundation, Fan Craze, and Tyka. These brands are anticipated to contribute between $3 million and $4 million, as per the publication. The ICC hasn't offered any official statements regarding these developments.

Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador The ICC, meanwhile, has appointed Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the impending Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The 'Master Blaster', who is often termed as the 'God of Cricket' by his ardent followers, took part in six ICC World Cups during his illustrious career.

Also Read: Virat Kohli back in Mumbai to be with Anushka Sharma - here's why "Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level," ANI quoted Sachin as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

