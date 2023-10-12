Good news for cricket fans in Mumbai! A pair of special trains will be running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad ahead of the Saturday's crucial India-Pakistan match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the Railways announced

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a capacity of 132,000 seats, is set to host an eagerly awaited ICC World Cup India-Pakistan cricket match. Fans from across India are expected to fill every seat. To accommodate those traveling from Mumbai, additional train services will run from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad, ensuring cricket enthusiasts can attend the match.

Check timing, fare and other details:

The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train will depart from the Millennium City tomorrow (October 13) and will reach its destination at 5.30 am on Saturday

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4 am on Sunday (October 15) to reach Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm.

A release from the Railways stated, a “special fare" will be charged for these trains and added that the trains will be a great bonanza for cricket fans to witness the India-Pakistan match.

These special trains comprise AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches and they will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.