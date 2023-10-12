Special trains to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for India-Pakistan match

Good news for cricket fans in Mumbai! A pair of special trains will be running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad ahead of the Saturday's crucial India-Pakistan match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the Railways announced {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a capacity of 132,000 seats, is set to host an eagerly awaited ICC World Cup India-Pakistan cricket match. Fans from across India are expected to fill every seat. To accommodate those traveling from Mumbai, additional train services will run from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad, ensuring cricket enthusiasts can attend the match.

Check timing, fare and other details: The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train will depart from the Millennium City tomorrow (October 13) and will reach its destination at 5.30 am on Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4 am on Sunday (October 15) to reach Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm.

A release from the Railways stated, a “special fare" will be charged for these trains and added that the trains will be a great bonanza for cricket fans to witness the India-Pakistan match.

These special trains comprise AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches and they will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Pakistan in their upcoming match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

(With inputs from agencies)

