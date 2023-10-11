India will square off against neighbours Afghanistan in their second game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today after a stunning start to the tournament with a 6-wicket win over Australia on Sunday. Afghanistan, on the other hand, had a tough go of it in their opening match, suffering a 6-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in a low-scoring affair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will be looking to maintain their winning ways ahead of a marquee clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 October. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to make their mark on the tournament by defeating the two-time world champions.

IND vs AFG head-to-head records: India have an upper hand over Afghanistan with the two sides having met just three times in the ODI format, of which the Men in Blue have won two and tied one. The two teams have played each other only once in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where Afghanistan failed to chase down a target of 225 and were defeated by 11 runs.

IND vs AFG pitch report: Historically, the pitch at Delhi's Arun Jaitley International Stadium has been known to be a slow track offering support to the spinners. However, if the recent South Africa vs Sri Lanka encounter is any indication, the pitch in Delhi could end up supporting the batters with its shorter boundaries and end up being a high-scoring encounter.

IND vs AFG weather: AccuWeather predicts that there is a 0 percent chance of rainfall during the day and night in Delhi today while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 22 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs AFG: Prediction According to Google’s win probability, there is an 89% chance that India will emerge victorious in this encounter.

