ICC World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan will face off on October 14 at 2 PM in Ahmedabad. Let's find out who's likely to win the crucial encounter.
Both India and Pakistan have started their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 successfully. Each has played two and won two. They are among the top 4 teams on the points table at the moment. While both have 4 points each, India are at number 3 with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.500 and Pakistan are at number 4 with +9.927 NRR. These two will square off against each other on October 14 at 2 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.