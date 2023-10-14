ICC World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan will face off on October 14 at 2 PM in Ahmedabad. Let's find out who's likely to win the crucial encounter.

Both India and Pakistan have started their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 successfully. Each has played two and won two. They are among the top 4 teams on the points table at the moment. While both have 4 points each, India are at number 3 with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.500 and Pakistan are at number 4 with +9.927 NRR. These two will square off against each other on October 14 at 2 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IND vs PAK head-to-head records These two archrivals have played 134 ODIs against each other. Pakistan have won 73 of those while India emerged victorious in 56. Whereas there were 5 matches that produced no results, there have been no ODI matches between these two that ended in a tie.

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details and more In ODI World Cups, however, it is a completely-different record altogether. India and Pakistan have played 7 matches so far, and India have a 7-0 whitewash record. In 2019, India won by 89 runs (DLS Method) while, in 2015, India won by 76 runs. Before that, India won by 29 runs in 2011, by 6 wickets in 2003 and by 47 runs in 1999. In 1996, India won by 39 runs while, in 1992 when Pakistan became the world champions, India won by 43 runs.

IND vs PAK fantasy team Ishan Kishan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hasan Ali, Kuldeep Yadav and Haris Rauf (VC).

IND vs PAK pitch report Both bowlers and batters will have something to cheer about the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the early stages, fast bowlers might find conditions conducive for seam and swing, posing challenges for the batters. However, after facing a while, batters can start to play their strokes with greater freedom.

Generally, teams that win the toss opt for bowling first, given that the average score for the first innings is 237 and 206 for the second innings. India chased down the highest score (325/5) here against the West Indies while the Caribbean team could defend 196/10 against the home team.

IND vs PAK weather In the Asia Cup, rain already played spoilsport in the India-Pakistan match. If it rains today, the organisers could be concerned about the stadium's drainage capabilities. Also, the outfield's condition could take a turn for the worse. However, there is good news for cricket fans. It is highly unlikely that the match will be affected by rain.

"While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy," PTI earlier quoted Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad as saying.

IND vs PAK: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 68% chance that India will be victorious in this match.

IND vs PAK win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, India will win the match. MyKhel favours the Men in Blue as well because of “all the previous statistics and current form". The Indian lineup is extremely strong in terms of bowling, batting and fielding. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a devastating bowling attack. If the top-order fires, the Men in Green will go for the kill. Nevertheless, we believe India will have a massive home advantage and win the match convincingly.

