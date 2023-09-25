ICC World Cup 2023: ‘India favourite to win, but…,’ ex-Pakistan legend points out India's BIG flaw1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023: Saeed Anwar praised the explosive knock by Sean Abbott in the 2nd ODI against India and said death bowling is something India needs to improve upon
ICC World Cup 2023: India is looking in top form ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The batting unit is churning out big runs against a strong bowling attack and the bowlers are also grabbing wickets. The recent Asia Cup win and series win against Australia have provided the team with much more optimism. But, former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar has a word of caution for the Indian team and he pointed out some flaws that can prevent India from winning the ICC World Cup 2023.