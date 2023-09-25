ICC World Cup 2023: India is looking in top form ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The batting unit is churning out big runs against a strong bowling attack and the bowlers are also grabbing wickets. The recent Asia Cup win and series win against Australia have provided the team with much more optimism. But, former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar has a word of caution for the Indian team and he pointed out some flaws that can prevent India from winning the ICC World Cup 2023.

Saeed Anwar praised the explosive knock by Sean Abbott in the 2nd ODI against India and said death bowling is something India needs to improve upon.

“But that inning of S. Abbott was gorgeous & terrible for India. In addition, I can sum up by saying, that India is the favorite to win the WC, but those small boundaries & death bowling will be the cause to prevent them," Saeed Anwar said in a post on X.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Economy in death overs: Other teams

In the 20 ODI matches India played in 2023, the economy rate of the team in death overs (41-50) is at 7.82. India's strong competitors in the ICC World Cup 2023 like New Zealand (7.91) and South Africa (7.89) has worse economy rate in the final 10 overs. Of the participating teams, England has the best economy rate of 6.74.

The India-Australia series has been great for India in terms of bowling. In the first ODI, Mohammed Shami-led pace attack restricted the Australian innings to just 276 runs, while during the second ODI spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja didn't let Australian batters move much. Courtesy of Indian bowlers, India won the rain-disrupted second ODI by 99 runs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!