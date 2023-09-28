ICC World Cup 2023 India’s Final Squad Announcement Live Updates: Rohit Sharma led Indian side for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to be announced today. While the provisional squad was announced earlier this month, the deadline for submitting the final squad for coveted ICC tournament is today. Any changes in the World Cup squad after today will have to be approved by the ICC.
The 15-member squad is likely to remain more or less unchanged with one exception of injury-ridden Axar Patel. Patel is currently out of the side owing to a quadriceps strain and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had found a place in his absence during the recently concluded series against Australia.
Reports suggest that Patel is likely to be fit before India begins their campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, Ashwin's performance in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia has made the job of selectors difficult.
The 37-year-old could add some much-needed variety to India's bowling line-up, which currently lacks an off-spinner. Patel, on the other hand, is a much better batsman at number 8, as his performances over the past year or so have shown.
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Rahul Dravid on Axar Patel's inclusion in the squad
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: "We have to wait for an official confirmation or a decision on that. The NCA is in touch with the selectors and Ajit (Agarkar) so I will not make any comments on that. If there is any change you will get to hear about it officially, as of now there are no changes," Coach Rahul Dravid said.
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Coach Rahul Dravid lays out key issues in squad ahead of ICC World Cup warm-up matches
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: “We have had a few issues with viral going around the group. It was a bit of a balancing act, especially because few guys had to go home due to personal reasons. There was a team leaving for the Asian Games tonight, so some of the guys like Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) and Tilak (Varma) had to go. So, it was a bit of a jugglery that we had to manage in this game," Dravid said in the post-match press conference.
“But no, I'm hoping we have got about a week. I expect everyone to be there in Guwahati when we reach tomorrow, latest by tomorrow night or the morning the next day, we should be full strength. The bug around the group should've cleared up as well. Be nice if that happens," said Dravid further.
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup, says AB de Villiers
Former South Africa captain Ab de Villiers recently said that MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup but instead it was a team effort. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "Cricket is a team game..A player alone doesn't lifts the World Cup. On Twitter I see people saying Dhoni alone won the World Cup…But that's not right..MS Dhoni did not win the world Cup , whole Team India won the World Cup. Ben Stokes did not lift the trophy in Lord's in 2019, it was team England. There is a lot that goes into winning a World Cup from coaching staff to selectors, the board members, the players, the subs, everyone adds a little bit of potion to the mixture,"
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Pakistani team receives warm welcome in Hyderabad
Pakistan Cricket team, led by Babar Azam arrived in India on 27 September ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. This is the first time in seven years that Pakistan's men's cricket team has visited the country, which is hosting the World Cup 2023 this time. The nail-biting tournament begins on 5 October and concludes on 19 November.
As the team arrived in Hyderabad, they received a warm welcome at Hyderabad airport. Excited crowds, held back by officers, cheered and shouted the team captain's name Babar Azam, as the Pakistanis arrived at the airport in the southern city of Hyderabad. The World Cup is scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19 in India.
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma's praise for Ashwin
Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Monday, the Indian skipper said, "You cannot take away the class and the experience that the individual has over the years and in the last couple of games we saw how well he bowled. He's (Ashwin) got a lot of variation up his sleeves and in case there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things. So hopefully, the way things are at this point in time, it does well for us because we've got all the backups and everything ready as well,"
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: What Sunil Gavaskar said including Ashwin in WC squad?
Describing his position on the debate over Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in India's World Cup squad, Sunil Gavaskar said, “The way he has bowled in the last two matches, I think he has made the cut for the World Cup squad. If there is even a hint of doubt on Axar Patel's fitness, whether he'll be completely fit for the entire World Cup; because any injury can be a recurring one and he needs to be careful. If the team management think they can't take that chance with Axar because it is the World Cup and everyone wants their squad to be 100 percent fit; so if there are any doubts then Ashwin could make a comeback."
The former cricketer added, “He has bowled exceptionally well in the last 3-4 overs he bowled in Mohali, then the way he utilised the carrom ball in Indore. So if there are any doubts on Axar, Ashwin will come back into the team."
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Axar might be retained, Rahul Dravid drops major hint
While talking about the injury incurred by spinner Axar Patel, India head coach said, "We have to wait for an official confirmation or a decision on that. The NCA is in touch with the selectors and Ajit (Agarkar) so I will not make any comments on that. If there is any change you will get to hear about it officially, as of now there are no changes,"
India World Cup Squad 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma says ‘not confuse’ on squad selection
While speaking at the post-match presentation on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma said, "When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused; we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months," Rohit Sharma said.
