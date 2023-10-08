ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Australia prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
ICC World Cup 2023: The India vs Australia match is expected to be a high-voltage drama as the two teams try to open their accounts in the tournament.
India and Australia are set to square off on October 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, marking the start of their individual campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Australia have won the trophy five times (987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015) while India became world champions twice (1983 and 2011).