India and Australia are set to square off on October 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, marking the start of their individual campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Australia have won the trophy five times (987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015) while India became world champions twice (1983 and 2011).

India vs Australia head-to-head records

In ICC World Cups as well, Australia have a much stronger record as they have won eight out of 12 matches played so far. Australia have a 3-2 winning advantage over India in the last five games. India have lost two of their last five ODI matches whereas Australia have lost only one.

India vs Australia fantasy team

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell (Vice-Captain), Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia pitch report

Given Chepauk's recent history and the dry, the black-soil pitch in Chennai is expected to turn. The last eight ODI first innings scores at Chepauk have ranged from 227 to 299, with the side batting first going on to win six times. This suggests that the venue tends to provide a fair battle between bat and ball.

India vs Australia weather

A 20% chance of rain exists. Even though there should be some cloud cover, AccuWeather predicts that the humidity will reach 78%.

India vs Australia: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 60% chance that India will be victorious in this match. However, given Australia’s incredible capabilities, the mood of the match is expected to be electric.

View Full Image India vs Australia:: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bowls first, India will start their tournament with a win. Khel Now believes it is tough to choose between the two but keep India ahead for having a better spin attack. We believe India will beat Australia comfortably.

