ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash sets new streaming record on Disney+ Hotstar
India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar is offering free streaming of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on mobile phones, a move criticized by many players in the industry
India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets to register its 8th World Cup victory against the team in a historic rivalry that has been on since 1991. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is looking splendiferous with his captaincy, his bat, and his biceps. The 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup has been breaking some huge records since its beginning and on Saturday another one was broken as the India vs Pakistan match drew a record number of viewers on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.