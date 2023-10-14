India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets to register its 8th World Cup victory against the team in a historic rivalry that has been on since 1991. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is looking splendiferous with his captaincy, his bat, and his biceps. The 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup has been breaking some huge records since its beginning and on Saturday another one was broken as the India vs Pakistan match drew a record number of viewers on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

More than 3.5 crore people were watching the epic India vs Pakistan clash on Disney+ Hotstar, which is a new global streaming viewership record. Earlier, the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans saw a viewership of 3.2 crore viewers.

Disney+ Hotstar is offering free streaming of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on mobile phones, a move criticized by many players in the industry. The streaming platform retained the digital and television rights of all tournaments of the International Cricket Council (ICC) till 2027.

The milestone comes at a time when Disney+ Hotstar is recording a continuous drop in subscribers from the past three quarters. The decrease came after JioCinema announced its serious entry into the streaming business and also won the rights to IPL streaming for the 2023 season. Moreover, JioCinema has also earned the right to stream popular HBO shows like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, etc. which were earlier available on Disney+ Hotstar

Coming back to the great India vs Pakistan clash, Team India bowlers derailed the Pakistan innings and wiped them off on 191 runs. India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a beautiful spell of 2/19 to dominate Pakistan innings. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also provided the team with back-to-back wickets to trigger a collapse of Pakistan's batting order.

Chasing a low score of 192 runs, Team India started strong with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashing boundaries. Shaheen Afridi cannot see India taking it easily, so he dismissed Shubman Gill early. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played in a good partnership, but Hasan Ali ended that with Kohli's wicket.

Rohit Sharma played without any fear and completed his half-century and the crowds at Ahmedabad were hoping to witness another century by Hitman, but Shaheen Afridi struck again to end the courageous innings of Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured that India did not lose any more wickets and took the team to victory.

