ICC World Cup 2023: India's fixtures, squad and more

ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to enter the World Cup with its first match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led squad is playing the world's biggest tournament without any practice matches as the rain disrupted India's warmup matches against England and Netherlands. Ahead of the first match, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that he wants the team to be in the right space during the ICC World Cup 2023.

India is entering the ICC World Cup 2023 with confidence as last month they lifted the Asia Cup 2023 and also defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series by 2-1. India's top order led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul is looking in good form while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav are bowling some of the best spells in their careers.

Team India's fixtures in the ICC World Cup 2023

Sr No Match Date Time Venue 1 India vs Australia 8 October 2:00 PM Chennai 2 India vs Afghanistan 11 October 2:00 PM Delhi 3 India vs Pakistan 14 October 2:00 PM Ahmedabad 4 India vs Bangladesh 19 October 2:00 PM Pune 5 India vs New Zealand 22 October 2:00 PM Dharamshala 6 India vs England 29 October 2:00 PM Lucknow 7 India vs Sri Lanka 2 November 2:00 PM Mumbai 8 India vs South Africa 5 November 2:00 PM Kolkata 9 India vs Netherlands 12 November 2:00 PM Bengaluru

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

In the ICC World Cup 2023, the 10 teams will play in single round robin format during which each team will face the other once and at the end top four most winning teams will enter the semi-finals.

Team India squad for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!