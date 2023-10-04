ICC World Cup 2023: India's fixtures, squad and more
India is entering the ICC World Cup 2023 with confidence as last month they lifted the Asia Cup 2023 and also defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series by 2-1
ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to enter the World Cup with its first match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led squad is playing the world's biggest tournament without any practice matches as the rain disrupted India's warmup matches against England and Netherlands. Ahead of the first match, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that he wants the team to be in the right space during the ICC World Cup 2023.