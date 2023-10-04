Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: India's fixtures, squad and more

ICC World Cup 2023: India's fixtures, squad and more

Devesh Kumar

  • India is entering the ICC World Cup 2023 with confidence as last month they lifted the Asia Cup 2023 and also defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series by 2-1

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian cricketers R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and others arrive at the Chennai airport for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia, in Chennai

ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to enter the World Cup with its first match against Australia on 8 October in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led squad is playing the world's biggest tournament without any practice matches as the rain disrupted India's warmup matches against England and Netherlands. Ahead of the first match, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that he wants the team to be in the right space during the ICC World Cup 2023.

India is entering the ICC World Cup 2023 with confidence as last month they lifted the Asia Cup 2023 and also defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series by 2-1. India's top order led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul is looking in good form while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav are bowling some of the best spells in their careers.

Team India's fixtures in the ICC World Cup 2023

Sr NoMatchDateTimeVenue
1India vs Australia8 October2:00 PMChennai
2India vs Afghanistan 11 October2:00 PMDelhi
3India vs Pakistan14 October 2:00 PMAhmedabad
4India vs Bangladesh 19 October 2:00 PMPune
5India vs New Zealand 22 October2:00 PMDharamshala 
6India vs England 29 October2:00 PMLucknow 
7India vs Sri Lanka 2 November 2:00 PMMumbai
8India vs South Africa 5 November2:00 PMKolkata 
9India vs Netherlands12 November2:00 PMBengaluru 

In the ICC World Cup 2023, the 10 teams will play in single round robin format during which each team will face the other once and at the end top four most winning teams will enter the semi-finals.

Team India squad for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 08:20 PM IST
