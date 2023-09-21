ICC World Cup 2023: India's jersey to have tri-colour surprise, netizens calls it a masterstroke2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:48 PM IST
The new jersey in the anthem video had orange, white and green stripes on the shoulder.
Amid the fever for ICC World Cup gaining pace in India and around the world, the ICC added a bit of spice was added to the excitement by launched the anthem of this edition's World Cup to be held in country, reported Hindustan Times.
The video also gave a glimpse into India's World Cup jersey.
India's World Cup 2023 jersey to have tri-colour stripes:
Compared to the recently-concluded Asia Cup, India's jersey will have a major change. The three white stripes over the shoulder have been replaced by India's tri-colour.
As per netizens, the move from Adidas was a masterstroke as the tri-colour stripes took India's World Cup jersey to another level. Apart from this, there will be no Dream 11 logo during the World Cup since ICC does not allow anything apart from the team's name in the centre of the jersey.
India will enter the ODI World Cup as one of the favourites though it has not won an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. Be it home conditions or its current form, India's confidence has gained a boost following the Asia Cup 2023 win.
India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, while the tournament opener will be played England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad in what would be a repeat of the last edition's final.