Amid the fever for ICC World Cup gaining pace in India and around the world, the ICC added a bit of spice was added to the excitement by launched the anthem of this edition's World Cup to be held in country, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the the anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole', got mixed reactions on social media, hours later Adidas -- India's kit partners -- came up with an anthem of their own for the Indian cricket team.

Its 2-minute 21-second anthem called "Impossible Nahi Ye Sapna, 3 Ka Dream Hai Apna" pings into India's quest to win the third ODI World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India have won two ICC World Cup trophies -- one led by Kapil Dev to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983 and then MS Dhoni put an end to a long wait with India's second ODI World Cup victory in 2011. India also won another World Cup in 2007 but that was in the T20 format.

In the Adidas anthem, it features India captain Rohit Sharma, superstar Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, youngster Shubman Gill, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the anthem, BCCI took to X and wrote, :"1983 - the spark. 2011 - the glory. 2023 - the dream. Impossible nahi yeh sapna, #3kaDream hai apna."

Here's the video:

The video also gave a glimpse into India's World Cup jersey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's World Cup 2023 jersey to have tri-colour stripes: Compared to the recently-concluded Asia Cup, India's jersey will have a major change. The three white stripes over the shoulder have been replaced by India's tri-colour.

The new jersey in the video had orange, white and green stripes on the shoulder.

As per netizens, the move from Adidas was a masterstroke as the tri-colour stripes took India's World Cup jersey to another level. Apart from this, there will be no Dream 11 logo during the World Cup since ICC does not allow anything apart from the team's name in the centre of the jersey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will enter the ODI World Cup as one of the favourites though it has not won an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. Be it home conditions or its current form, India's confidence has gained a boost following the Asia Cup 2023 win.