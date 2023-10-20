Hardik Pandya had to withdraw from the India vs Bangladesh match due to an ankle injury.

Hardik Pandya was forced to leave India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune owing to an ankle injury. Rohit Sharma revealed Pandya's condition after the game.

While he clarified that the injury was minor, the Indian skipper stressed that ongoing assessments would be necessary. He expressed that injuries like these need to be monitored daily. The situation was downplayed by Sharma, assuring fans and pundits alike that no major damage had occurred to the dynamic all-rounder.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's 48th century: Did umpire Richard Kettleborough 'help' VK get to his 100 by not giving Wide Ball? Explained "There is no major damage, that is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required," ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

“All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers. It is special for us. The crowd has not disappointed us and I am pretty sure it is going to get bigger and louder moving forward," he added.

Pandya's injury took place during the ninth over of the game. Pandya lost his footing while attempting to intercept a shot from Bangladeshi batsman Litton Das. He slipped awkwardly, placing strain on his left ankle. He looked in pain, prompting an immediate response from the medical team on the ground.

Virat Kohli asked to bowl But, the twist came when, in an unusual decision, Rohit Sharma called upon Virat Kohli to bowl the rest of the over. Kohli was summoned to finish the over. Delivering three balls and giving away only two runs, Kohli's brief stint was his first in the 50-over format in six years.

Also Read: Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar: Which record did he break this time? India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, but the consequences of Pandya's fitness are still to be completely grasped. With each match carrying substantial weight, his condition will be closely watched in the run-up to India's next major match against New Zealand.

(With ANI inputs)

