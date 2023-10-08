ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand registered a convincing victory against defending champions England in the inaugural match of ICC World Cup 2023. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led a massive partnership to lead the Kiwis to victory. Devon Conway became the first player to smash a century in the ICC World Cup 2023 and according to one theory that can be great news for New Zealand.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates As per the theory shared on X by a user named Mufaddal Vohra, in the last 4 World Cup editions, the first century was scored by the players of the winning team. The user gave an example of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who scored the first century of the ICC World Cup 2007 and Australia lifted the trophy in that edition.

During the 2011 ICC World Cup edition in India, veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag was the one to smash the first century of the tournament and we all know how that World Cup edition ended for India. Moreover, in the 2015 World Cup edition Aaron Finch was the player to score the first century and Australia returned as the world champions in 2015.

Going further, it was England's Joe Root to scored the first century of the ICC World Cup 2019 and in the end, England lifted the trophy in a closely contested final match.

ICC World Cup 2023 and theories

The theory surely sounds exciting for New Zealand fans, but in case it actually happens, this will contradict another theory. In the last three editions of the ICC World Cup, the host nations won the trophies- India, Australia, and England.

Two teams kickstarted the ICC World Cup 2023 on a great note- New Zealand and South Africa. Both teams have given a strong signal to the other 8 teams about being serious contenders for the trophy.

