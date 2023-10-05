ICC World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler's calm response to bizarre 'Broad, Anderson' question is breaking internet | Watch
ICC World Cup 2023: During the press conference, a journalist asked Jos Buttler about how the bowling of England will be impacted by the absence of bowlers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad
ICC World Cup 2023: Defending champions England are going against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. England skipper Jos Buttler is not taking the title of defending champions much seriously and asserted that England is "in exactly the same position as every other team." In a press conference ahead of the inaugural match against New Zealand, Jos Buttler faced a bizarre question, but his calm response is winning hearts on the internet.
Empty stands for the Eng vs NZ opener
One unexpected thing that occurred during the England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 opening match on Thursday was the lackluster response at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Most of the seats remained empty in the world's largest cricket stadium sparking a social media outrage which pointed at poor organisation.
In the first innings, New Zealand bowlers seem to be ahead of England's batters as the top order of England has been crushed and after 28 overs, England is at 155/4
