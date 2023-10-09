ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul was ‘sad’ after winning; India's hero against Australia explains why
KL Rahul's dominant 97 not out led India to victory against Australia. But, why did he look ‘sad’ after hitting that six?
KL Rahul's dominant 97 not out proved crucial for India in their clash against Australia. The right-handed batter’s elegant stroke play bewildered the Australians. Virat Kohli's resilience complemented Rahul's batting. It guided India to a triumphant win.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message