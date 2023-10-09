comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul was 'sad' after winning; India's hero against Australia explains why
ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul was ‘sad’ after winning; India's hero against Australia explains why

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

KL Rahul's dominant 97 not out led India to victory against Australia. But, why did he look ‘sad’ after hitting that six?

ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul looks 'sad' after hitting the winning six against AustraliaPremium
ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul looks 'sad' after hitting the winning six against Australia

KL Rahul's dominant 97 not out proved crucial for India in their clash against Australia. The right-handed batter’s elegant stroke play bewildered the Australians. Virat Kohli's resilience complemented Rahul's batting. It guided India to a triumphant win.

Interestingly, he looked kind of sad after hitting the six that took India home. Rahul later revealed his intent behind those final shots that brought the team to victory.

Originally, he aimed to strike a boundary followed by a maximum to achieve his personal milestone of a century. Fate had other plans as he struck the ball exquisitely, sealing the win with a magnificent six. Reflecting on that final shot, during the post-match ceremony, he playfully lamented hitting the ball "too well".

India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights

The match saw the 31-year-old in prime form. After enduring the challenging conditions on the field, all he hoped for was a short reprieve. But the unexpected early wickets had him don his batting gear sooner than anticipated. He was hoping to rest a bit after keeping the wicket for 50 overs given the hot and humid conditions. However, India were 2/3, so he had to rush in after a quick shower.

With the top order facing a bit of a debacle, the onus fell on Rahul and skipper Kohli. Drawing from their vast reservoir of experience, the duo carved out a partnership that left the opposition scrambling. They adopted a methodical approach, refraining from unnecessary risks and rotating the strike. They emphasised running hard between the wickets despite the oppressive heat.

Also Read: 'Next time we play': KL Rahul's open challenge to THIS Sri Lanka spinner after his 5 wickets vs India

Kohli urged Rahul to maintain a steady hand. He advised him to approach the innings with the caution of a Test match initially. The game plan evidently shifted as they neared the finish line. Their meticulous strategy paid off, culminating in India's spectacular win.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST
