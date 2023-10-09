KL Rahul's dominant 97 not out proved crucial for India in their clash against Australia. The right-handed batter’s elegant stroke play bewildered the Australians. Virat Kohli's resilience complemented Rahul's batting. It guided India to a triumphant win.

Interestingly, he looked kind of sad after hitting the six that took India home. Rahul later revealed his intent behind those final shots that brought the team to victory.

Originally, he aimed to strike a boundary followed by a maximum to achieve his personal milestone of a century. Fate had other plans as he struck the ball exquisitely, sealing the win with a magnificent six. Reflecting on that final shot, during the post-match ceremony, he playfully lamented hitting the ball "too well".

The match saw the 31-year-old in prime form. After enduring the challenging conditions on the field, all he hoped for was a short reprieve. But the unexpected early wickets had him don his batting gear sooner than anticipated. He was hoping to rest a bit after keeping the wicket for 50 overs given the hot and humid conditions. However, India were 2/3, so he had to rush in after a quick shower.

With the top order facing a bit of a debacle, the onus fell on Rahul and skipper Kohli. Drawing from their vast reservoir of experience, the duo carved out a partnership that left the opposition scrambling. They adopted a methodical approach, refraining from unnecessary risks and rotating the strike. They emphasised running hard between the wickets despite the oppressive heat.

Kohli urged Rahul to maintain a steady hand. He advised him to approach the innings with the caution of a Test match initially. The game plan evidently shifted as they neared the finish line. Their meticulous strategy paid off, culminating in India's spectacular win.

