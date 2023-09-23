The ICC World Cup 2023 will be the last one to follow the old format where all 10 teams will face one another. From 2027, a new format is set to be introduced where it will be the final go-around for the 10-team group stage which provides 45 entertaining encounters to decide on four semi-finalists.

In 2019, the tournament began with a thrilling clash between England and South Africa at The Oval. England won the maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The tournament's Group stage lasted six weeks.

Despite this, Pakistan started very slowly, winning just one of their opening five matches, and finished with four successive victories to get to within a whisker of qualification. The team missed out on the semi-finals on net run rate.

The 14th edition of the Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027.

New format:

As per the new format for 2027, two groups of seven, with the top three teams in each group will progress to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. Each team will play all the other sides in the same group once and then three top-ranked teams will qualify for the Super Sixes.

Earlier, this format was used in the 2003 edition when it was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya from 9 February to 23 March 2003.

Super Sixes:

After the teams proceed to the Super Six stage, they will have to play against the teams from the other group and the points will decide which top four teams will proceed to the semi-finals.

ICC World Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on 5 October and will conclude on 19 November. It is being hosted by India.

