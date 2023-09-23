ICC World Cup 2023 may be last of its kind, here's why1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:02 PM IST
As per the new format for 2027, two groups of seven, with the top three teams in each group will progress to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and a final.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be the last one to follow the old format where all 10 teams will face one another. From 2027, a new format is set to be introduced where it will be the final go-around for the 10-team group stage which provides 45 entertaining encounters to decide on four semi-finalists.