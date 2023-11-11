ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh's 177 powers Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh
Earlier, batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 306/8 in 50 overs, in a pitch that was seen as a solid batting track. The highest run-getter was Towhid Hridoy, who scored 74 off 79 balls, in a knock comprising 5 fours and 2 sixes.
In what is expected to further boost Australia's morale moving into the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, the team crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets while chasing down a 300-plus score with ease.
