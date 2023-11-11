In what is expected to further boost Australia's morale moving into the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, the team crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets while chasing down a 300-plus score with ease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The successful chase of 307 runs was powered by a 177-run knock from top-order batter Mitchell Marsh. The inning comprised 17 fours and 9 sixes, and came in 132 balls.

The other top scorers for Australia were Steve Smith, 63 (64), and opener David Warner who scored 53 (61). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi bowling failed to impress, as they allowed Australia to chase down the target with 32 balls to spare. Only pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman could pick up one wickets each, while conceding 61 runs and 76 runs, respectively.

Nasum Ahmed was the costliest amongst the Bangladeshi bowlers, as he was hit for 85 runs off his 10 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 306/8 in 50 overs, in a pitch that was seen as a solid batting track. The highest run-getter was Towhid Hridoy, who scored 74 off 79 balls, in a knock comprising 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who took over the captaincy following the injury of Shakib Al Hasan, was the second-highest run scorer with a knock of 45 (57). Openers Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das had contributed 36 runs each.

Adam Zampa was the pick among the Australian bowlers, as he returned with figures of 2/32 in his 10-over spell. Two wickets were also picked up by Sean Abbott, who conceded 61 runs, while one wicket was bagged by Marcus Stoinis for 45 runs out of his 5 overs.

This was the last league stage match for both Australia and Bangladesh. With this win, Australia have ended at the third position in the points table. Bangladesh has settled at the eighth spot, ahead of Netherlands and Sri Lanka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.