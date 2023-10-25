ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers List: These Indian batters have made it to Top 10
The ICC World Cup 2023 is turning out to record high scores from a number of teams like South Africa, India, Pakistan and New Zealand.
In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa's Quinton de Kock has risen as the top run-getter, amassing a remarkable 407 runs across just five games. His highest single-game score is 174. What stands out is his strike rate of 114 and the 15 sixes he's smacked. In a twist, his scores feature no numbers in the 50s, but rather three mammoth centuries.