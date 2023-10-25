The ICC World Cup 2023 is turning out to record high scores from a number of teams like South Africa, India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa's Quinton de Kock has risen as the top run-getter, amassing a remarkable 407 runs across just five games. His highest single-game score is 174. What stands out is his strike rate of 114 and the 15 sixes he's smacked. In a twist, his scores feature no numbers in the 50s, but rather three mammoth centuries.

Trailing closely is India's cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who has gathered 354 runs in as many matches. Though his strike rate lingers at 90, his average skyrockets to 118, partly due to two instances of remaining unbeaten. Kohli has smashed one hundred and three half-centuries, along with a tally of six sixes.

David Warner is in third place. He has scored 332 runs with a strike rate of 109. He's hit 2 tons so far in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma has chalked up 311 runs and boasts a strike rate of 133. His most remarkable inning is a 131-run knock. With 17 sixes, he leads this specific metric among the leading run-scorers.

Making waves from Pakistan is Mohammad Rizwan (5th place). He's managed to score 302 runs in five games, and his highest run in a single game is an unbeaten 131. Operating at a strike rate of 95, he's launched the ball over the boundary four times. His average sits at a healthy 75.

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers: More names In the running are also Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen. Samarawickrama has scored 295 runs and Ravindra 290 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. Klaasen isn't far behind with 288 runs; his best score in a game is 109 and he has struck 15 sixes, equal to de Kock.

From New Zealand and South Africa, Daryl Mitchell and Aiden Markram have also displayed solid performances. Mitchell has an average of 89, and Markram has recorded a century and two half-centuries.

