ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan completed a historic run chase against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Muhammad Rizwan was rightly credited with his 131* innings despite struggling with some difficult cramps. Despite scoring a massive 344 runs, Sri Lankan bowlers couldn't stop Pakistan from chasing the big target. But, even after his fiery innings, Muhammad Rizwan attracted some criticism on social media as he touched on a sensitive topic and dedicated the innings to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza."

LIVE Ind vs Afg Score Updates “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Muhammad Rizwan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

To put this in context, Mohammad Rizwan was pointing towards Israel's strong response to the brutal attack by the terrorist organization Hamas. After the Hamas militants barged into Israel and killed hundreds of innocent people, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza and many innocents were killed in the crossfire.

How netizens reacted to Mohammad Rizwan's post?

The users on social media had mixed reactions to Mohammad Rizwan's post. While some displayed sympathy for the people living in Gaza, others questioned Mohammad Rizwan over how his century will help people in Gaza.

“How will a century or a win help them in Gaza? Instead, you and entire Pak team should donate all kinds of earnings, whether it's match fees, awards, endorsements, etc., from the World Cup to Palestinians. That would be genuine assistance. Otherwise this tweet is just hogwash," one user said.