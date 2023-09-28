ICC World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah complained constantly about his injury but…, Ex-Pakistan player slams PCB
ICC World Cup 2023: Moin Khan revealed that Naseem Shah was constantly complaining about his injuries with the medical panel of the Pakistan team, but he was not taken seriously.
ICC World Cup 2023: The Pakistan cricket team landed in India on Wednesday and will play its first warmup match on Friday. Ahead of the crucial World Cup, Team Pakistan received a big jolt as in-form pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries. The injury was exacerbated during the Asia Cup 2023 and kept him out of the crucial matches during the tournament. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan slammed the Pakistan cricket administration over Naseem Shah's injury.