Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah complained constantly about his injury but…, Ex-Pakistan player slams PCB
ICC World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah complained constantly about his injury but…, Ex-Pakistan player slams PCB

 Devesh Kumar

ICC World Cup 2023: Moin Khan revealed that Naseem Shah was constantly complaining about his injuries with the medical panel of the Pakistan team, but he was not taken seriously.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah attends a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy (AFP)Premium
Pakistan's Naseem Shah attends a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy (AFP)

ICC World Cup 2023: The Pakistan cricket team landed in India on Wednesday and will play its first warmup match on Friday. Ahead of the crucial World Cup, Team Pakistan received a big jolt as in-form pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries. The injury was exacerbated during the Asia Cup 2023 and kept him out of the crucial matches during the tournament. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan slammed the Pakistan cricket administration over Naseem Shah's injury.

Moin Khan revealed that Naseem Shah was “constantly complaining" about his injuries with the medical panel of the Pakistan team, but he was not taken seriously.

“Naseem's injury is a disaster for Pakistan's team medical panel and physiotherapist. Because he has been constantly complaining that he is having problems for three to four months they were continuously playing him. A player would always wish to not get dropped but when he is telling you about his injury, you have to take it very seriously. The medical panel didn't take it seriously. This was a recipe for disaster," Moin Khan said.

Hasan Ali good alternate 

The former Pakistan player also revealed that Hasan Ali is the best option after Naseem Shah's injury as he has ample experience.

“The authorities in PCB should task them [medical panel] because we suffered a great loss ahead of World Cup when Naseem was in form and was bowling extraordinarily. And which is why now we have to take Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali is an experienced bowler, who has been through similar circumstances. From that point of view, this decision is suitable and Hasan Ali's selection is justified," Moin Khan explained.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi's journey to one of most feared pacers, ‘Wore cricket pads to bed'

Pakistan's World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 05:52 PM IST
