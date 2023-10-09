Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands’ Logan van Beek will create history against New Zealand - here’s how

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands’ Logan van Beek will create history against New Zealand - here’s how

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

ICC World Cup 2023: Logan van Beek is all set to create history in the New Zealand vs Netherlands match on October 9.

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands' Logan Van Beek plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

On October 9, Logan van Beek will join the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Nasser Hussain in playing against their country of birth.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates

Logan, born in Christchurch, carries a Dutch heritage through his paternal lineage. His grandparents migrated to New Zealand from the Netherlands in the mid-20th century. Logan's maternal grandfather, Sammy Guillen, achieved the rare distinction of representing both the West Indies and New Zealand in Test cricket. But Logan isn't alone in this exclusive club.

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was born in South Africa. Yet, it was England's Three Lions that adorned his jersey from 2004 to 2014. Interestingly, Pietersen's encounters with South Africa, his birth nation, were filled with mixed results: amassing 817 runs in 10 Test matches, 646 runs in 17 ODIs and a handy 207 runs in 6 T20Is.

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain, another prominent figure in England's cricketing annals, traces his roots back to Madras (now Chennai), India. Aged 7 when his family relocated to England, Hussain went on to don the English colours from 1989 to 2004. Notably, against India, he racked up four Test centuries and one in ODIs.

Kepler Wessels

Debuting in a match between Australia and England in 1982, Wessels' last Test match in 1994 was between Australia and South Africa. One would assume that he played for England since that’s the common team between these two matches. However, he played for both Australia and South Africa.

Also Read: NZ vs NED prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

He captained South Africa after playing 24 Tests for Australia during 1982–1985. However, he never played against the country of his birth. He was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

Born into the royal family of Pataudi, he is not only remembered as the father of the illustrious Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi but also as the rare individual who played Test cricket for both England and India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST
