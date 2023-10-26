Defending champions England want to forget ICC World Cup 2023 as soon as possible as this season has been a nightmare for the team in the history of the tournament. Sri Lanka handed them their 4th defeat in the current World Cup edition by 8 wickets as England's batting order collapsed on a low score of 156 runs. Jos Buttler-led team is almost out of the race to the top 4 and the internet is abuzz with the reactions to the downfall of the former world champions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets The England fans on social media were naturally disappointed as their team was the defending champions and were top contenders for the trophy before the tournament. Some fans even asked the team to not play any more matches in the World Cup.

England's ICC World Cup nightmare And this was not just one game, where England players choked. In the ICC World Cup 2023, they struggled against all their opponents with their batting orders collapsing under pressure while their bowling attacks leaking too many runs. In today's match, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan started well, but as Angelo Mathews dismissed Dawid Malan, it worked like a domino effect for the rest of the batting order.

Former England skipper Ben Stokes still gave a fight as he struggled and scored 43 runs, but he was really not the same Ben Stokes who led England to the championship in ICC World Cup 2019. David Willey smashed some boundaries for the last wicket, but how far a tail-end batter would have gone.

World Cup 2023 points table: India, South Africa near qualification, Pakistan almost out of race Normally, we would have expected England to at least put up a fight for a low target of 156 runs, but today, people were not sure. David Willey clinched an early wicket, but the body language of the team was displaying their certain defeat, and that's happened in just 25 overs.

