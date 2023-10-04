ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Not won ICC trophy in last 10 years but…’ Rohit Sharma opens up ahead of BIG tournament
ICC World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand are set to clash in the inaugural match of ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Team India will face Australia in Chennai on 8 October without playing any warmup match due to the rain disruption. Ahead of the first match of the World Cup, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma spoke with the news platform TheIndianExpress and opened up about multiple things like the pressure of the big tournament, India's failure to win ICC trophies, leadership pressure, etc.