ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson has confirmed his participation for the NZ vs BAN match on October 13. Let's find out which team has the greater probability to win it.
New Zealand are among the only four teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 that have won both their matches so far. With 4 points and the net run rate (NRR) of +1.958, the Kiwis are at number 2 at the moment right after South Africa. Bangladesh have won 1 and lost 1, and are at number 6 on the points table. These two will square off against each other on October 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.