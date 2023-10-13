ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson has confirmed his participation for the NZ vs BAN match on October 13. Let's find out which team has the greater probability to win it.

New Zealand are among the only four teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 that have won both their matches so far. With 4 points and the net run rate (NRR) of +1.958, the Kiwis are at number 2 at the moment right after South Africa. Bangladesh have won 1 and lost 1, and are at number 6 on the points table. These two will square off against each other on October 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NZ vs BAN head-to-head records These two archrivals have played 41 ODIs against each other. New Zealand have won it 30 times and Australia 10 while 1 match had no results. There was no result in one match. The last match between these two took place on September 26 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur (Bangladesh). Batting first, Bangladesh were all out for 171 under 35 overs. The Black Caps chased it down in under 35 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details In World Cups, these two have played 5 times against each other with New Zealand winning all of them. Last time these two teams met at the 2019 World Cup. Bangladesh scored 244 while New Zealand chased it down under 48 overs even though they lost 8 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NZ vs BAN fantasy team Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (Wk), Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell.

NZ vs BAN pitch report The last World Cup match between Australia and India demonstrated the Chennai pitch perfectly. Indian spinners claimed six Australian wickets while Chidambaram displayed its penchant for supporting spin bowlers.

It is true that batters who can find a groove can score a lot of runs. They should use caution, though, while handling balls with a lot of spin. In addition, the pitch at this location has a somewhat slow quality that might make it difficult to hit hard. The average first innings score is 224 while the average second innings score is 205. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NZ vs BAN weather With a 15-17% chance of rain, the weather conditions in Chennai are set to be humid (up to 89%). According to Weather.com, the temperature is likely to soar as high 31 degrees.

NZ vs BAN: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 74% chance that New Zealand will be victorious in this match.

NZ vs BAN win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, New Zealand will win the match. Khel Now favours the Black Caps as well. We believe the same while Bangladesh are expected to put on a competitive display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!