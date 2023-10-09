New Zealand are coming from a big win against England while the Netherlands lost to Pakistan in their first match.

New Zealand and the Netherlands are set to square off on October 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, marking their second match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Black Caps are coming from a spectacular win against England, where they chased down 282 (50 overs) in just 36.2 overs. On the other hand, the Netherlands were defeated by Pakistan in their first game even though Bas de Leede’s squad impressed much with their performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NZ vs NED head-to-head records New Zealand have faced the Netherlands in four ODIs, emerging victorious on each occasion. Their wins have been notably dominant - three times by margins exceeding 100 runs, and once by seven wickets. The two teams have clashed in the ODI World Cup just once, during the 1996 edition in Vadodara. In that encounter, the Kiwis set a target of 307/8. In reply, the Dutch managed only 188/7.

NZ vs NED fantasy team Devon Conway, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, James Neesham (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann (Vice-Captain), Bas de Leede, Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek and Matt Henry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NZ vs NED pitch report Fast bowlers, armed with their seamers and swingers, are in for a treat early on in Hyderabad. But, as the game unfolds, don't be surprised to see the spin wizards weaving their magic. Now, for our batters, the real party starts in the second innings – the expansive outfield is just inviting for those sneaky singles and brisk twos. If Tom Latham wins that toss, he is likely to be sending his team out to the field without a second thought.

NZ vs NED weather With no chance of rain, Weather.com predicts that the humidity will reach 68%. The temperature will go as high as 33 degrees.

NZ vs NED: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 92% chance that New Zealand will be victorious in this match. However, the Netherlands did show promise against Pakistan and should not be taken lightly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details As per CricTracker, New Zealand will bowl the Dutch out for 220-230 and score 320-340, depending on who bowls first. In either case, the Kiwis will win, it predicts. Even Khel Now tilts in favour of them. We believe it will be a cautious win for New Zealand, ensuring the way forward.

