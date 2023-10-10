ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SL prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Former World Champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash on October 10 in Hyderabad.
Former world champions Pakistan have started their campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023 with individual wins. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs. Sri Lanka, also former world champions, had a tough time in their first match. South Africa scored a record-breaking 428 in 50 overs. While the Lanka batters did really well to reach 326, it was clearly not enough.