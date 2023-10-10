Former world champions Pakistan have started their campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023 with individual wins. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs. Sri Lanka, also former world champions, had a tough time in their first match. South Africa scored a record-breaking 428 in 50 overs. While the Lanka batters did really well to reach 326, it was clearly not enough. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PAK vs SL head-to-head records In the 156 ODI encounters between them, Pakistan have claimed victory 92 times while Sri Lanka have triumphed in 59 matches. In ICC World Cups, Pakistan have a massive upper hand. Out of eight matches, Sri Lanka are yet to secure any win. Pakistan won seven matches while one ended in a tie.

PAK vs SL fantasy team Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Kusal Perera (WK), Dasun Shanaka (Vice-Captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka.

Also Read: Pak vs SL - How to watch PAK vs SL pitch report Fast bowlers, armed with their seamers and swingers, are in for a treat early on in Hyderabad. However, as the match progresses, spinners are expected to take over. For the batsmen, the celebration truly begins in the second innings – the vast outfield beckons for swift singles and agile doubles. Expect big scores.

PAK vs SL weather The weather conditions in Hyderabad are set to be cloudy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 2% probability of rain and no thunderstorms in Hyderabad today.

PAK vs SL: Prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 66% chance that Pakistan will be victorious in this match.

PAK vs SL win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which side bowls first, Pakistan are going to win against Sri Lanka. Khel Now, on the contrary, tilts in favour of the Lions.

