ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan lodges another formal complaint against India; check what PCB says
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed multiple complaints with the ICC over the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed multiple complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the India-Pakistan face-off at the ICC World Cup 2023. The grievances pertain to alleged “inappropriate behaviour" from the crowd and various visa issues concerning Pakistani journalists and fans.
The tension surrounding the World Cup extends beyond the field. High-ranking PCB officials are actively seeking diplomatic channels to address the concerns. PCB chief Zaka Ashraf had discussions with Pakistan's foreign secretary, requesting him to liaise with India's Home Ministry over these matters, ANI reported.
(With agency inputs)
