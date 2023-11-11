Pakistan ended at the fifth spot on the points table. They won four of their nine matches, ending with 8 points. Meanwhile, the four semifinalists are India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The first semifinal will be played between India and New Zealand, followed by South Africa and Australia. The winners will clash in the finals of the tournament, scheduled on November 19.

