Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
ICC World Cup 2023 | Pakistan knocked out: Internet reacts as England crush Babar Azam-led side's semifinals quest

 Livemint

Not only did Pakistan lose the semifinals spot, it also ended up being defeated by 93 runs by England in the final league-stage match of the tournament. Chasing a target of 338, Pakistan was bowled out for 244.

Players after the match between England and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Pakistan's quest to reach the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 was finally crushed as England won the toss and posted a mammoth total of 337, thereby mathematically making it impossible for the Babar Azam-led side to defeat them within 6-7 overs and advance to the tournament's next stage.

Not only did Pakistan lose the semifinals spot, it also ended up being defeated by 93 runs by the Jos Butler-led England. Chasing the target of 338, Pakistan was bowled for 244.

Among those who reacted to Pakistan's defeat was former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is known for taking potshots at them. “Kai padosi X cricketers ke dil ke arman ansuoo mein behe gaye," he posted on social media platform X.

A number of X users took jibes at the Pakistani cricket team.

Some Pakistani handles also jabbed the team over their early exit from the tournament.

Some Pakistani fans were hopeful that this unsuccessful World Cup campaign would lead to rejigs in the country's cricket management.

Nonetheless, the value that the Pakistani cricket team brings to marquee tournaments cannot be ignored, some of the social media users suggested. They also pointed out that the team was seen to be fighting hard in recent games to make an entry into the semifinals race, as seen in the 21-run (DLS method) victory over New Zealand in the last match.

Pakistan ended at the fifth spot on the points table. They won four of their nine matches, ending with 8 points. Meanwhile, the four semifinalists are India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The first semifinal will be played between India and New Zealand, followed by South Africa and Australia. The winners will clash in the finals of the tournament, scheduled on November 19.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 11:28 PM IST
