ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan team gets visa 48 hours before travel, cleared to enter India
The concern surfaced as Pakistan Men's cricket team is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad in India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They play their first warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.
Only a week ahead of the much awaited ODI World Cup 2023 to begin in India, Pakistan Men's Cricket team was issued Indian visas, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed, hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) raised serious concerns, according to a report. Notably, the visa clearance came less than 48 hours before Pakistan's scheduled travel to India in the wee hours of 27 September.