ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Babar Azam all set to relinquish captaincy in white-ball format, details here
Though he may take the final call after returning to Pakistan post touring Australia in mid-December for a three-match red-ball contest.
With Babar Azam-led Pakistan almost out of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 semi-final race, following a poor show in the tournament, reports arrived on 11 November that Azam is all set to relinquish his captaincy role in the white-ball format post the campaign.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message