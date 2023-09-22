With just two weeks left for the exhilarating sporting tournament of the year, Pakistan faced a setback as injured speedster Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 22 September, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Naseem Shah had been ruled out of the tournament due to his injury.

Beginning the World Cup journey, taking place in India this time, Pakistan will face The Netherlands on 6 October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

This time, Pakistan is aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title. However, their favourite and talented speedster Naseem Shah will not be able to provide his services as Hasan Ali has been named in the squad as Naseem's replacement.

Shah's absence is a major blow to Pakistan, citing an exceptional ODI record, with 32 wickets at an average of 16.96 with two five-fours in ODI cricket.

Shah picked up niggle injury during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India at the Asia Cup. He was off the field during the middle of his over and later ruled out of the competition.

Though Shah will be missed, Pakistan's squad has a list of talented players including skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha. Also in the mix are the young duo of Mohammed Haris and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.

The presence of two spin-bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz in the squad is a bonus. Plus Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed are also available as spin-bowling all-rounders. Usama Mir is another leg-spin option available to the Pakistani side.

Pakistan’s renowned pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Backing him will be Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem, and Hasan Ali.

With agency inputs.

