The Mumbai traffic police has listed out parking and traffic restrictions in the area around the city's iconic Wankhede Stadium, besides encouraging spectators to use the suburban trains to commute.

"In view of World Cup-2023 Cricket matches scheduled at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, traffic arrangements have been done to avoid traffic congestion. Spectators are requested to kindly use the local trains since no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium," the official account tweeted.

Matches Scheduled Cricket matches are scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for the ICC World Cup 2023. Since large numbers of spectators are expected to come in their vehicles, this may lead to traffic congestion in the area. The traffic and parking restriction will apply from 11 am to midnight for the following games:

England vs South Africa - 21/10 (today)

South Africa vs Bangaladesh - 24/10

India vs Sri Lanka - 02/11

Australia vs Afghanistan - 07/11

ICC World Cup 2023 Semi Finals - 15/11

"Since there is no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, spectators shall use the public traffic arrangement - specially train/ local trains," the press note added.

Parking Restrictions -- C Road North side from its junction on NS Road upto its junction with E Road

-- D Road from its junction on NS Road upto its junction with E Road

-- E Road from the junction of D Road upto C Road junction.

-- E Cross Road from the junction upto "Anuvrat" junction.

-- F Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of H road

-- H Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

-- NS Road (South and North bound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

-- Anuvrat Chowk to BD Somani Junction

Changes in traffic pattern -- D Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) &and towards the junction of E & C Road.

-- C Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of E Road towards the junction of NS Road (Marine Drive).

-- E Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of D Road towards its junction of C Road

-- Spectators using Gate Number 01, 03 and 07 shall use Churchgate station to ply

-- Spectators using Gate Number 04 & 05A shall use Marine Lines station, F Road to ply

Official parking lots near Churchgate station CR 02 Mall - 500 Vehicles

Income Tax Office - 200 Vehicles

Akashvani - 60 Vehicles

Jivan Bima Marg - 15 Vehicles

Income Tax Office - 40 vehicles

Nathibai Takkarsi Marg - 35 vehicles

D Mulla Road - 35 vehicles

Nashikrao Tirpude Marg - 40 vehicles

Marine Lines Cross Road - 20 vehicles

"Vehicles parked at places other than above will be issued E-challan and towed away," the note added.

When and Where to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches at home? The cricket matches will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. Today's England vs South Africa match will start at 2 pm.

