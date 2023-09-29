ICC World Cup 2023: PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf calls India ‘dushman mulk’, Pakistani people slam remarks
ICC World Cup 2023: Despite the political tensions between the two nations, India followed its culture and welcomed the Pakistani squad with much fanfare
ICC World Cup 2023: The Pakistan cricket team landed in India on Wednesday after seven years. Despite the political tensions between the two nations, India followed its culture and welcomed the Pakistani squad with much fanfare. Cricket fans expressed their love for the sport and chanted Babar Azam's name when the skipper arrived with his team in India. However, Pakistan's administration never shies away from showcasing its hostility towards India as in a recent video Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf can be heard referring India as a ‘dushman mulk’ (enemy nation).
Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Fortunately, the political tensions between India and Pakistan are never visible on the ground or training nets. The players of both nations behave respectfully with each other and even exchange cricket tips during practice sessions. Recently, a video of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi touched hearts as he was seen giving a gift to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who just became a father.
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Pakistan is facing New Zealand on Friday in the first set of warmup matches. The Babar Azam-led team received a big jolt ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 as pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah in the bowling squad of Pakistan and the team will play its first match against Netherlands on 6 October.
Also Read: Naseem Shah complained constantly about his injury but…
In the warmup match against New Zealand, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are playing in a good partnership as the team lost openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq early in the game.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!