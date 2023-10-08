With two World champions – India and Australia – facing each other at at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for their opening match in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, notorious social media influencer and serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo was apprehended by the security authorities on 8 October.

Jarvis entered the ground wearing India blues before the start of the match and was escorted by security. Following this event, ICC has banned Jarvo from attending further matches in the World Cup tournament. However, how did he access the VIP area and breach multiple security layers to enter the Field of Play (FOP)?

When enquired about the breach, an ICC spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI, “The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities."

It is to be known that this is the fourth time Jarvo, considered a nuisance across all venues in the UK, has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

As per details, Jarvo, wearing the India jersey, coolly entered the venue just as the Indian team were lining up for the march past. he even tried to move closer to the team’s biggest star, Virat Kohli.

The Indian team’s security officer quickly grasped the man and escorted him outside the venue even though Kohli wasn’t amused.

Here's the video: