With two World champions – India and Australia – facing each other at at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for their opening match in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, notorious social media influencer and serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo was apprehended by the security authorities on 8 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jarvis entered the ground wearing India blues before the start of the match and was escorted by security.

Following this event, ICC has banned Jarvo from attending further matches in the World Cup tournament. However, how did he access the VIP area and breach multiple security layers to enter the Field of Play (FOP)? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When enquired about the breach, an ICC spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI, “The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities."

It is to be known that this is the fourth time Jarvo, considered a nuisance across all venues in the UK, has managed to breach security in a match involving India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, Jarvo, wearing the India jersey, coolly entered the venue just as the Indian team were lining up for the march past. he even tried to move closer to the team’s biggest star, Virat Kohli.

The Indian team’s security officer quickly grasped the man and escorted him outside the venue even though Kohli wasn’t amused.

Here's the video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After he repeatedly showed loopholes in England’s security system by entering the playing arena at his will during the 2021 series against India, Jarvo was banned from English grounds.

“The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again," ICC spokesperson’s statement to PTI read.

India Vs Australia match highlights: Meanwhile, while chasing 200 runs against Australia, India lost three quick wickets – Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer – at golden ducks. Currently, Virat Kohli and Kl Rahul are on the crease and India has scored 20/3 in 7 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

