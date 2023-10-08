Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023 points table: Despite huge win vs Australia, India at 5th spot, here's WHY

Saurav Mukherjee

  • India ranks lowest among the 5 teams which won their first matches, due to the low net-run rate.

ICC World Cup 2023: India's KL Rahul shares a warm embrace with Virat Kohli as they celebrate after beating Australia by 6 wickets in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Two-time World Cup winners, India, 8 October, hammered Australia by six wickets in their opening match while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

After much struggle, India managed to beat Australia by 6 wickets, with 52 balls remaining, all thanks to the best bowling performances by the entire bowling squads and the powerful steady batting by India's chase-master Virat Kohli and reliable KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and decided to bat first, but despite losing the toss, India bowlers didn't disappoint.

For India, each bowler showcased their magic. Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler, who picked 3 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked 2 wickets each. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj all clinched one wicket each.

Apart from David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46), no other batter could stand on the Chepauk pitch for long. Australia managed to score just 199 in 49.3 overs.

Now, while chasing the small target, India lost Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer in the initial overs. However, Kohli (85) and Rahul (97*) built a partnership to remember, led India to a 6-wicket victory.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Here's who leads the points table after India vs Australia

Points table:

Despite the win, India is not among the top four nations after the first round of matches and is in the fifth spot. The reason is the net-run rate, in which India ranks lowest among the 5 teams that won their first matches.

India has +0.883 NRR, compared to New Zealand (+2.149), South Africa (+2.040), Pakistan (+1.620) and Bangladesh (+1.438).

Here's the points table:

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
New Zealand110002+2.149
South Africa110002+2.040
Pakistan110002+1.620
Bangladesh110002+1.438
India110002+0.883
Australia101000-0.833
Afghanistan101000-1.438
Netherlands101000-1.620
Sri Lanka101000-2.040
England101000-2.149

India's next match:

India is all set to play with Afghanistan on 11 October at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in New Delhi, where it will try to improve both it net run rate and ranking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 10:52 PM IST
